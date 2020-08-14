WWE SmackDown: What To Expect On Tonight's Broadcast

WWE presents the second-to-last edition of SmackDown heading into next weekend's SummerSlam PPV tonight on FOX. Traditionally the second biggest show of the year, SummerSlam continues to take shape and we will continue to have the card developing during tonight's broadcast for sure. In particular, a new number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship will be crowned. WWE has started to reveal some of the matches for tonight's broadcast, as well as some additional segments, which we can report for you.

According to WWE.com, the following matches will air tonight from the WWE Performance Center:

Big E. vs. John Morrison

A tri-brand Battle Royal to determine who will challenge Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam

Outside of these two matches, WWE is also advertising that Braun Strowman will have a confrontation with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and there will be a sit-down interview with Alexa Bliss to discuss her recent story with Wyatt.

Via WWE.com:

It’s been a harrowing two weeks for Alexa Bliss, as she’s been at the center of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s mind games with Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Bliss will now sit -down for an interview to share her side of the story from the menacing events of the past two weeks. Last week, Bliss appeared to reach out to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in an attempt to disarm his menacing intentions. Shortly after, Strowman appeared on the TitanTron. Strowman would return shortly after to deliver awith a message to for Wyatt and revived the monstrous rivalry between the two. What will the Superstar have to say after encountering “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and walking away to tell the tale? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to hear the latest from Bliss.

