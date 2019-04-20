WWE SmackDown: Big Segments Announced For This Tuesday’s Show

This week marks a new era in WWE and the SmackDown brand is already adverting some segments for this week’s first show with their new (and improved?) roster.

Last week saw WWE conduct their latest “Superstar Shakeup,” bringing new talents to both RAW and SmackDown. When all was said and done, the following performers moved rosters:

Monday Night RAW

AJ Styles

The Miz

Andrade

Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio

The Usos

Naomi

Eric Young

Cedric Alexander (from 205 Live)

The Viking Experience (formerly The War Raiders)

Ricochet

Aleister Black

EC3

Lacey Evans

Samoa Joe (expected to be announced this week)

SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns

Finn Balor

Elias

Bayley

Ember Moon

Chad Gable

Apollo Crews

Mickie James

Liv Morgan

Kairi Sane

Lars Sullivan

Buddy Murphy (from 205 Live)

The main event of this week’s show figured to a bout involving WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The new champ will face-off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. WWE has advertised the fact that both Xavier Woods and Kevin Owens will be in Kofi’s corner, while Rusev and Lana will join Nakamura.

Receiving a lot of attention is WWE announcement that WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will have an in-ring face to face with Charlotte Flair on the show. We expect that Flair will get a rematch against Lynch at some point after losing her championship to Becky at WrestleMania, while it was revealed last week on RAW that Lacey Evans is the new RAW Women’s Championship number one contender and figures to get a championship opportunity in the near future.

Lastly, we saw Roman Reigns physically assault WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on last week’s show. WWE has been speculating on their website and social media that McMahon will have some kind of consequence for Reigns during SmackDown this Tuesday night.

