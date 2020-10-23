WWE SmackDown: Segments Announced For Tonight's Show

The final stop on the road to WWE Hell In A Cell is this evening when WWE presents SmackDown from, where else, the Amway Center in Orlando. The ThunderDome set will once again be ready to go as the final segments are shot before the PPV event on Sunday. The Hell In A Cell show currently only has four matches confirmed, so the question is whether or not we will get some new ones announced tonight on SmackDown.

So far announced for SmackDown tonight:

Bayley to possibly sign her contract for match with Sasha Banks at Hell In A Cell

Roman Reigns will explain the consequences of his match with cousin Jey Uso at Hell In A Cell, as in what happens if Uso loses

Otis will defend his Money In The Bank briefcase in "court" with The Miz and John Morrison

No matches have been announced as of this writing for the show.

Via WWE.com regarding the Reigns segment:

The long-standing family rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was only intensified when Uso refused to acknowledge his cousin as The Tribal Chief. And now, following a vicious altercation between them last week on the season premiere of SmackDown, The Big Dog will reveal the consequences for what he’s promised will be the highest stakes in WWE history.

What will Reigns have to say before their Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match this Sunday on the award-winning WWE Network? Will his reveal bring Uso closer to bending the knee to his Tribal Chief?

The card for WWE Hell In A Cell is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship "I Quit" Hell In A Cell Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso WWE Championship Hell In A Cell Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

We would expect at least one match to be added to the card tonight during SmackDown, possibly more.