WWE SmackDown Ratings: Full Overnight Report For January 29th Show

✖

The overnight ratings are in for this week's WWE SmackDown, the go-home episode for this Sunday's Royal Rumble event. According to the data published to Showbuzz Daily, WWE averaged 2.228 million viewers on Friday night. The number is based on a first hour that drew 2.294 million viewers and a second hour that drew 2.161 million viewers. If the number holds, it will be down slightly from the last two weeks, though we expect the number to go up a little bit when final figures are released on Monday.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did well as it ranked number one across network television on Friday night with a 0.60 demo rating. Last week's show did a 0.63 in the demo.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown also did well. The show did a 0.30 with that demo, first place among network competition.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown's 2.228 million viewers ranked number eight on network television Friday night. The show was bested by: Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC.

ComicBook.com will have full coverage on Sunday night of this year's Royal Rumble PPV. The updated card is as follows: