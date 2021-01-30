WWE SmackDown Ratings: Full Overnight Report For January 29th Show
The overnight ratings are in for this week's WWE SmackDown, the go-home episode for this Sunday's Royal Rumble event. According to the data published to Showbuzz Daily, WWE averaged 2.228 million viewers on Friday night. The number is based on a first hour that drew 2.294 million viewers and a second hour that drew 2.161 million viewers. If the number holds, it will be down slightly from the last two weeks, though we expect the number to go up a little bit when final figures are released on Monday.
In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did well as it ranked number one across network television on Friday night with a 0.60 demo rating. Last week's show did a 0.63 in the demo.
Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown also did well. The show did a 0.30 with that demo, first place among network competition.
In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown's 2.228 million viewers ranked number eight on network television Friday night. The show was bested by: Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC.
ComicBook.com will have full coverage on Sunday night of this year's Royal Rumble PPV. The updated card is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
- WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Including: Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Edge, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mustafa Ali, Otis, Sheamus, Jey Uso, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, John Morrison, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Braun Strowman, and 12 more men to be revealed.
- 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Including: Nia Jax, Bayley, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, and 18 more women to be revealed.