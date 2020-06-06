WWE SmackDown Ratings: Viewership Falls Significantly This Week

The overnight ratings for WWE SmackDown on FOX this week are in and the show struggled a bit this week. According to the numbers published to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 1.935 million viewers on Friday night based upon a first hour that drew 1.962 million and a second hour that drew 1.908 million. This figure is down significantly (over 10 percent) from last week's show that averaged 2.170 million viewers. Final numbers will be out on Monday.

In the 18-49 age group demographic, SmackDown was number three for night on network television. The show did a 0.50 demo rating, placing behind Shark Tank and 20/20. This demo rating is also down from last week's show, which drew a 0.60 rating among 18-49 year olds.

In the 18-34 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown tied Shark Tank for first for the night on network television with a 0.30. This number is down from last week as well. Last week's show did a 0.40 demo rating among 18-34 year olds.

SmackDown on FOX had a slow first hour but featured some good television in the second hour, including a fantastic Drew Gulak vs. AJ Styles match, as well as a surprising title change in the main event as Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The show also featured a show-long angle featuring The Miz and John Morrison playing pranks on Universal Champion Braun Strowman from a control truck out in the parking lot. Predictably, the pay off was Strowman coming out and flipping over the truck with his bare hands.

