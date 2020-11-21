WWE SmackDown Ratings: Numbers Steady For Survivor Series Go-Home Show

The overnight WWE SmackDown ratings and viewership figures are in. This week's broadcast on FOX saw SmackDown average 2.215 million viewers across the show's two hours according to Showbuzz Daily. This comes from a first hour that drew 2.202 million viewers and a second hour that did 2.228 million. Final viewership figures will be out on Monday, at which time we'd expect the numbers to increase slightly. Last week's show ended up doing an average viewership of 2.234 million viewers when final numbers came in.

In terms of pure viewership on Friday night, SmackDown's 2.215 million viewers ranked eighth place across network television in prime time. The show was defeated by Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC. SmackDown's viewership was last place among all competition on ABC, NBC, and CBS.

In the all important 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did a 0.60 demo rating. This was number two for the night on network television, with Shark Tank's 0.70 winning the night. Last week's SmackDown also did a 0.60 in this demo.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown did a 0.30 demo rating. This was second place for the night on network television, also being defeated by Shark Tank (0.40). This was down from last week when SmackDown did a 0.40 in the demo.

Friday's show served as the go-home show for the Survivor Series, which takes place on Sunday night. The show got off to a slow start, with an extended promo segment that lead to an eight-man tag team match with New Day and Street Profits taking on Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler.

However, the main event featured Daniel Bryan's return to television following a three week absence as he took on Jey Uso. The hype for Bryan's return did keep viewers tuned in, as we saw the second hour draw even higher viewership than the first hour of the show. There was also a Murphy vs. Seth Rollins match on the show this week that was quite good.

