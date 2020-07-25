WWE Reveals Big E Solo Run Coming on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured some interesting matches, but perhaps the biggest surprise was Kofi Kingston's latest news, which sets up a potential huge solo run for his New Day teammate Big E. Kingston revealed that he'll be out for a bit because of an injury, and he's taking it in stride, looking forward to spending some time with his family. He's also taking it as a bit of a sign, as Xavier Woods is currently recovering from an injury and now Kingston is, and that leaves Big E open for some shine in the spotlight.

Big E wasn't keen on grabbing that spotlight, swearing that they would get the tag team titles back once Kingston and Woods are back in action, but Kingston said "that means right now is your time", and that sets up E for a solo run of his own.

"Woods is out, I'm about to be out... that means right now is YOUR TIME." 👀 👀 👀

#SmackDown @TrueKofi @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD"

Kingston knows what that's like after his phenomenal solo run, which culminated in defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. Kingston reminded people of what he can do in the ring during that run as a solo act and not just part of a tag team, and E could be in for that sort of run too.

Fans have long wanted to see E get his due as a solo act, and this presents the perfect opportunity to do that without losing or harming The New Day, which have become one of the biggest tag teams ever.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will take escalate their rivalry in a Bar Fight and much more."

Here's what is on deck for tonight's SmackDown:

Miz TV with Naomi

Bayley and Sasha Banks address the WWE Universe

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus in a Bar Fight

Are you excited for a Big E solo run? Let us know in the comments or you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.