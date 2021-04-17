WWE Reveals Roman Reigns' Next Challenger on SmackDown

✖

It's no surprise that after his big WrestleMania 37 win it was Roman Reigns who kicked off SmackDown, and once he got to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso he had a lot to say. He started with addressing who he beat at the show of shows saying "We put a lot of eyes on SmackDown Paul. So for the new viewer, why don't you tell them about the men that I beat in the main event on WrestleMania for the Championship." Paul then recounted how Reigns beat Edge and Daniel Bryan, both multi-time Champions and future Hall of Famers.

And I took a page from your playbook. i Babe Ruthed it. I called my shot. And then, they acknowledge me," Reigns said. "And let's be honest, it's embarrassing. They're probably never going to put me in another triple threat match because of what I did. No one wants me to do that to them. These are Hall of Famers. Smashed them. Stacked them. Pinned them 1, 2, 3, and then these Hall of Famers acknowledge me in front of the whole damn world. Who's going to want that next? Nobody. Don't nobody want to put their reputation on the line for this. Nobody's on my level."

"So, we fulfilled my obligation. We kicked off my show SmackDown. Pual, kick the Jet, and get ready to go," Reigns said.

At that point, Cesaro's music hit, and the Swiss Superman came out with a smile on his face. He went right up to Reigns and looked at his Championship, and then asked for a microphone. Reigns then started walking out of the ring, and Cesaro was left in the ring alone. Cesaro was disrespected, and he looked annoyed but determined.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

The blue brand prepares for the fallout from WrestleMania as Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode look to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio battles Otis and more.

Here's what is on deck:

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs The Street Profits

Rey Mysterio vs Otis

