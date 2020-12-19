WWE's Roman Reigns Buries Kevin Owens Under a Mountain of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs on SmackDown

✖

After beating down Kevin Owens for what seemed like the entire episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman went to the ring to address what had happened, talking about Owens and how he let his ego get in the way of a great opportunity. Reigns got on the mic and brought up not just his kids, but his own lack of big picture thinking. Reigns said "Why? If you have the opportunity to be against me? To be in a Championship match against Roman Reigns, why would you blow it? This is an opportunity that your kids' kids' kids will talk about. This is an opportunity for paydays,", but that's when Owens came out and cut him off. He looked rough at this point, but he wasn't about to not head to the ring.

Jey Uso tried to come out and meet him but Owens grabbed a chair and slammed it into Uso. He then got into the ring and took the fight to Reigns, but Uso hit him with a superkick and that was it.

Uso started throwing chairs, tables, and more into the ring, and Reigns went to work, slamming a chair against Owens repeatedly. Uso set up two tables, and Reigns then lifted Owens and let Uso slam him through one of the tables.

They then cleared the rubble and set up Owens for another hit while Reigns kept talking trash. Reigns said this was an opportunity but that he had to go and piss him off, and he lifted Owens up and slammed Owns through the other table with a Samoan Drop.

Reigns wasn't done though, as he then hit Owens with remnants of the tables and then started stacking them on top of Owens while Uso threw ladders and chairs into the ring.

Reigns and Uso kept stacking all of the chairs, tables, and ladders onto Owens in a mountain of wood and metal, and then Reigns slammed chairs down on top of the pile. After leaving him under the pile the Reigns clan walked backstage, but while they were passing by the television Owens pulled himself up and sat on a chair, and told Roman that no matter what they do to him he is not going down.

He then said at TLC he would take that Universal Championship or die trying, and Reigns, Uso, and Heyman walked away pissed.

You can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

Following a scored a non-title victory over the SmackDown Tag Team Champions several weeks ago, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will look to unseat The Street Profits. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FS1.

Here's the match lineup:

Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Bayley vs Bianca Belair

Carmella's Champagne Toast

First Annual Sami Awards

