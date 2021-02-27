WWE Teases Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan Fastlane Match on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns coming out to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso by his side, and you knew he was not in a good mood after what happened at Elimination Chamber. For those who don't remember, Reigns took on Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship, and while he did defeat Bryan and retain, he was attacked and knocked out with a huge spear courtesy of Edge, and it definitely left an impression on Reigns.

After the replay of what happened played in the arena, the you suck chants started, and Reigns took the microphone from Heyman. Reigns said "I don't think it's a secret. SmackDown needs me. Same thing can be said for the Elimination Chamber. It needed me. So what did I do? I answered the call."

"I would've expected the Head of the Table to be more like a main event spot." - @WWEDanielBryan to @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Nygx6xzGN3 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 27, 2021

He said he saves his place over and over again and then talked about defending his championship. "And what happened? I smashed Daniel Bryan. The most exciting ass-whooping of the year, maybe of the decade. Because that's who I am in this life," Reigns said.

He then said you put anyone else in this role and you'd have to throw a party for them, but not him. He then revealed why the match wasn't perfect. "It wasn't perfect because of one man. Edge. So yeah, Edge got one. You got. one Edge. You speared me in my match and on my night. And then you had to point at the sign and make it official," Reigns said.

"I'm telling you right now you don't want it," Reigns said. "You don't need that in your life Edge. I'm going to give you another opportunity. Go home. You've got a beautiful family. You're a father. You're a husband. I don't want to hurt you. I like what you stand for. I appreciate your legacy. The comeback, everything you represent. But I don't want to hurt you. So understand this, this is why. A man like you just doesn't stand a chance against a man like me."

Daniel Bryan's music started playing, and then he came out and said "nearly perfect. You described your championship defense at Elimination Chamber as nearly perfect." He then gave Reigns grief over taking on someone after they had gone through a gauntlet, saying other people are saying it was cowardly to then take on the match right after the first one. He then said those are saying that's not a real champion at all.

He then said he was surprised that the head of the table was in the second match and not the main event spot. He then said this was his chance. to prove all the doubters wrong, and that there are no comparisons between Reigns and Bryan.

"You defend your Universal Championship one more time. No qualifiers, nothing standing in the way, just one on one just you and me for the championship at Fastlane," Bryan said.

Jey then got upset and got in Bryan's face, but Reigns was more shocked. He said, "after what I did to you you really want me to hurt you again?"

Uso then attacked Bryan, throwing him over the barricade. Reigns laughed and they all left the ring.

"Edge and Roman Reigns continue their Road to WrestleMania, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair to make her WrestleMania decision, The Street Profits battle Sami Zayn & King Corbin and Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio take on Otis and Chad Gable. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the currently confirmed card:

Street Profits vs Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs Otis and Chad Gable

Bianca Belair makes her WrestleMania Decision

