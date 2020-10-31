WWE's Roman Reigns Gives Jey Uso an Ultimatum on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's episode of SmackDown kicked off with the Universal Champion and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns coming out to the ring with Paul Heyman, and he was assuredly going to address Jey Uso's consequences since Jey was already in the ring looking to accept his punishment after losing the I Quit match at Hell in a Cell. With everyone in the ring Heyman started to talk but Jey cut him off and took the mic, telling Roman he didn't beat him and he knows him, that he would never say I quit."

He then told Roman that he's not that type of person and that he didn't beat him. Roman then told Jey he can feel any type of way he wants and he can tell himself what he wants, but "what did I say I'd do? You quit. Say the oath. Accept the membership, and fall in line."

This... this is incredibly hard to watch. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7crIq8GMVR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 31, 2020

Jey then said "you think you're tougher than me? I can't bow to you. This title has you trippin. No. You knew the only person I'd say I quit for. You knew what you was doing."

"Of course I did. Paul, he still doesn't understand," Reigns said. "These are the things that you have to do to have this. To fulfill the obligations and the burden of being on top in WWE. Look at me. I'm going to tell you right now. The consequences are real. You saw on stage, my dad, your uncle, the highest of the chiefs, all the way down to the youngest of our family are all behind me. They're all behind me, and if you don't fall in line your ass is out of the family. I get it I'd be angry too, trust me. iI would be livid, but let's be honest, what can you do?"

Roman kept taunting him, and Jey said "I hate you. I hate you man". He then dropped the mic, and Roman said "I'm sure you do, right now, but I love you. I've always loved you. But I'm gonna say for the last time, by the end of the night, you will fall in line."

Roman then touched his hair like a brother, dropped the mic, and walked away.

Here's the description for tonight's episode.

After Jey Uso was forced to say “I quit” in order to save his brother Jimmy on Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell, what will happen next between him and his cousin Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Will Jey finally pay the consequences for losing to Reigns? And how will he do in his attempt to qualify for the SmackDown Survivor Series team against Daniel Bryan, Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's what's on deck:

Jey Uso learns of the consequences of losing to Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso (Survivor Series Qualifying Match)

Kevin Owens vs Dolph Ziggler (Survivor Series Qualifying Match)

