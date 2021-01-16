Kevin Owens Will Face Roman Reigns At The WWE Royal Rumble

✖

If you thought that Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce was a match that they couldn't possible do at one of the biggest WWE PPV events of the year, you were proven right on Friday night during SmackDown. As they say, card subject to change. Instead, Kevin Owens will now challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in just over two weeks time in a Last Man Standing Match.

There was a show-long story going on throughout SmackDown where Paul Heyman was trying to get Reigns and Pearce to agree to sign a contract for their match. Reigns finally settled on wanting the bout to be a Last Man Standing Match and the contract signing was held during the main event segment of SmackDown.

Pearce came out and signed the contract, followed by Reigns who smirked after signing it. Pearce then got on the microphone and said that he had been waiting for Reigns to sign that all night long. He walked off as Reigns looked confused.

When Pearce reached the top of the ramp, he turned around and announced on the microphone that Reigns should be familiar with WWE contracts by now. Pearce said that his old knee injury has been bothering him but the contract allows him to find a suitable replacement. He said he had done just that.

Kevin Owens theme music hit and Owens came out as Reigns, Jey Uso, and Heyman looked shocked back in the ring and that's how the show went off the air.

