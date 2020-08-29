WWE SmackDown: Paul Heyman Returns as Roman Reigns' New Advocate

✖

One of the SummerSlam's craziest moments came right at the end of the night, as Roman Reigns came out and made a statement by returning to WWE and spearing both The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Tonight the three WWE superstars were set to meet for a contract signing, and things kicked off tonight with Wyatt addressing his Universal Championship on an episode of the Firefly Fun House. Mailman Pierce would then bring the contract to Wyatt and have him sign it, and he said he just signed a few death warrants, and then we would move onto Reigns and Strowman throughout the rest of the night, though Paul Heyman would also have a role to play in all this.

Pierce tried to find Reigns next, but he wasn't having much luck. Pierce tried to knock on his dressing room door and then asked Drew Gulak if he had seen him, but he had not. We did see Gulak hit Strowman with a chair in the back and then throw the chair to Pierce when Strowman turned around.

Strowman did not tear him to shreds, but wanted a match with Gulak before he would sign the contract, which Pierce was happy to make happen.

We then see Gulak and Strowman lock up in the ring, it didn' take long for Strowman to manhandle him and get the pin. When he was walking out he signed the contract with Pierce, and now all that remained was Reigns.

At the behest of Vince McMahon, Pierce sought out Reigns again and found him this time, giving him the contract. Reigns would look it over for a bit before things segued over to the match at hand.

Reigns then said he would be at Payback to take on Fiend and Strowman and that he would reclaim the championship he never lost in the first place. He also said that's not a promise but a spoiler, and that's when the camera panned out and showed Paul Heyman sitting next to Reigns. It would seem that Reigns has a new person in his corner, and it is none other than Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will set the stage for their No Holds Barred Triple Threat Universal Title Match, and Big E joins "Miz TV" after a contentious exchange on "Talking Smack" with The Miz."

Here's what is on deck for tonight's episode:

Roman Reigns, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman contract signing

Big E joins Miz TV

Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura

