WWE's Roman Reigns Issues Edge Ultimatum on SmackDown

Roman Reigns came out to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso at his side to kick off SmackDown, and didn't look too happy with all the "you suck" chants. He took it in stride though, saying "I'm not a fan of the past. I'm not a fan of recapping, but if you didn't see the Rumble, I beat Kevin Owens like I said I would, because I'm a man of my word, so enough about the past. Let's talk about the future."

Reigns then said "Apparently, the future's Edge. Because if you win the Royal Rumble match, you get to go to WrestleMania. Who's the man around here?" Heyman said he was, and Roman concurred.

Roman then said he had two issues here. "Why in the hell are you going to visit Monday Night Raw and waste your time going to NXT when you already know you should bring your ass right here, Roman Reigns' show. Beg me. Sell me on why I should allow you on the island of relevancy."

He then asked Heyman "Why the hell am I out here first? Where the hell is Edge at? So you make the mistake of disrespecting me all week long, and me being a gentleman I let that roll off my shoulder, but you're going to make me wait? Read the shirt. You're going to make the head of the table wait?"

Heyman told him Edge is here, and Reigns said: "then get his ass out here Paul." Heyman then told the officials to hit the pyro for Edge, but they told Heyman something. He revealed it to Roman, who looked pissed, and then said "Edge isn't here. So you must think I'm a fool. Am I a fool? Do I look like a man who wants to play games? Why would that man play games with me. Why would you play games with me?!"

Reigns calmed down a bit and said the last man that played games with me, his name was Kevin Owens, and he's no longer here anymore because I whupped his ass."

Edge I'm going to tell you this nicely. This is your only chance. You're going to give me your decision by the end of the night. Edge, you are going to give me your decision by the end of the night." He dropped the mic and headed backstage.

You can find the official description of tonight's SmackDown below.

The Rated-R Superstar makes his return to SmackDown in the wake of his Royal Rumble Match victory. Plus, Big E battles Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn in an Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship Match and King Corbin takes on Dominik Mysterio. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's the card:

Edge Returns

Big E vs Apollo Crews vs Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match)

King Corbin vs Dominik Mysterio

Hulk Hogan Shares Memories of Andre the Giant Match

