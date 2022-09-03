WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey's Suspension Lifted, Gets Revenge on Adam Pearce

Ronda Rousey found herself suspended thanks to actions taken on WWE SmackDown, and then Adam Pearce went one step further and had her arrested and taken away in a police car after she showed up on SmackDown and called out Adam Pearce. Tonight Rousey received the final decision from WWE regarding her suspension, and she wanted Pearce out in the ring with her to read the results. Much to his chagrin her suspension was lifted (though she will be on probation) and WWE also said they didn't find anything criminal in her actions, and she wasted no time in taunting Pearce. That led to a tiny meltdown by Pearce, and after he called Rousey a b****, he ended up getting his arm twisted into an armbar.

Rousey initially called out Pearce to the ring to read the paperwork to the crowd, and he seemed to be under the impression that the suspension and arrest were going to be upheld. Unfortunately as he started to read he discovered that was not the case, and Rousey was incredibly happy to rub it in a bit.

"If it were up to me I would have never suspended you. I would have fired you."@ScrapDaddyAP | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/35fUTXb6oR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 3, 2022

That's when Pearce lost his cool, venting about how difficult it is to manage both shows and work with talent on both shows and make it all work while babysitting stars like Rousey. He then said that he didn't think she was the baddest woman on the planet, but the biggest b****, and that's when her demeanor completely changed.

Pearce tried to take it back but it was too late, and Rousey locked in an armbar and did some major damage to the SmackDown General Manager before walking out of the ring, and now it remains to be seen what will happen with WWE next, as she did just attack the GM. Being that they just lift her suspension, I wouldn't bet on the consequences being that dire.

Next up for WWE is Clash at the Castle, and you can find the full card below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Sheamus

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair (C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Seth Freakin Rollins vs Riddle

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs The Judgement Day

Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3rd at 1 PM EST on Peacock.

Are you excited for Clash at the Castle? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!