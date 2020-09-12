Sasha Banks Return Date to WWE SmackDown Revealed

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Sasha Banks was violently attacked by her former co-tag team champion, Bayley. The attack followed Banks injuring (storyline-wise) her leg in the match, and Bayley attacked her after the bout and eventually brought in a chair, which she put around Banks' neck and stomped on it. To really sell the attack, WWE could choose to keep Banks out an extended amount of time, which has left fans wondering when they will see the "Boss" once again.

Well, wonder no more. According to commercials now airing for next Friday's edition of SmackDown on FOX, Banks will be on the show. However, they don't reveal whether Banks will actually be in the venue (the Amway Center in Orlando) or appearing via satellite. It's not hard to imagine Banks delivering a message from home with some kind of neckbrace on, but we'll have to wait and see. The commercial notes that Banks will be addressing the attack from Bayley, just as Bayley addressed her intentions last night on SmackDown.

We'd guess that it will still be a while until we see Banks back in action. Bayley is scheduled to defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at Clash of Champions on September 27th. That match was set up on last night's SmackDown when she won a fatal four-way match over Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Tamina.

Banks and Bayley have been teasing their split for quite some time, with the story being one of the most eagerly anticipated among WWE fans this year. After months of holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships together, we saw cracks develop in their relationship. Those strains were increased when Banks lost the WWE RAW Women's Championship, and Bayley started to criticize her for doing so.

The team once again losing to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, whom they dropped the titles to a couple of weeks ago, was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back. Bayley blamed the loss on her partner injuring her knee in the match.

When do you think Banks and Bayley should have their highly anticipated match? Let us know in the comments section below!