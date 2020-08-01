WWE's Sonya Deville Cuts Mandy Rose's Hair in Brutal Attack on SmackDown

✖

WWE fans were happy to find out that tonight's SmackDown would feature the return of Otis and Mandy Rose after being absent a few weeks, but they weren't the only ones to make their anticipated return. As we saw in the opening promo after Otis left Mandy ahead of their night together, Sonya Deville was also back, and she was dead set on making this a night Rose would not forget in the worst way. As Mandy was getting ready in the back for her night out with Otis, Deville ambushed Rose and told her she was going to make her as ugly on the outside as she was on the inside, and what followed was an attack that included Deville cutting Rose's trademark long blonde hair.

That's not how it started though, as first Deville punched Rose and threw her against the table. She then kept attacking her, punching and kicking her several times and then slamming her into the concrete floor. She also took the lipstick that Rose was using and ran it all over her face, and by the end, Rose had slashes of red around her eyes and mouth.

Deville then slammed her into the concrete floor and loomed over her, but not before grabbing some scissors. She then taunted Rose as Rose tried to get up, but before she could Deville cut large sections of Rose's hair. This wasn't a great haircut either, as Deville just kept cutting large swaths of hair.

Daddy’s backkkkk, who needs a trim!? Test me again B**** https://t.co/cy9xyVbbeD — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 1, 2020

She then threw her into the wall one more time and then went to grab something else which turned out to be an electric razor. Before she could shave Rose's head though she was stopped by WWE officials who then looked after Rose. Deville departed but she took some of Rose's hair with her before she left.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

AJ Styles and Gran Metalik will meet for the Intercontinental Title, Bayley and Nikki Cross will battle in a SmackDown Women's Championship rematch and more.

Here's what is going down on SmackDown tonight:

AJ Styles vs Gran Metalik

Baron Corbin vs Drew Gulak

Bayley vs Nikki Cross (Women's Championship Match)

Otis and Mandy Return

Naomi vs Lacey Evans

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.