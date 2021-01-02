WWE's Sonya Deville Returns to SmackDown

✖

Tonight's New Years' edition of WWE SmackDown featured a most welcome surprise about midway through the show, as suddenly the camera went backstage and showed Sonya Deville walking down the hallway as other superstars looked on. Deville hasn't been seen on SmackDown since the Loser Leaves WWE Match at SummerSlam against Mandy Rose, a match that she lost to Rose. Since then Rose has been sent to Raw and Otis still remains on SmackDown, as does Dolph Ziggler, who was also involved in that storyline.

In reality, Deville went through a scary incident in her home as a stalker attempted to break in and carry out a kidnapping plot while she was at home. She was able to get out of the house after spotting him and police arrested him, but soon after she took some time away from WWE.

Now Deville is back, and it remains to be seen what's next for her. The landscape has changed quite a bit since she's been gone, as Sasha Banks and Bayley's feud led to Banks becoming SmackDown Women's Champion, and Bayley wants the title back but will have to get in line as newcomers Bianca Belair and Carmella are out to win it as well.

Deville against any of those would be great, and it's amazing to have Deville back on the blue brand.

You can find the official description of tonight's SmackDown right here.

Tonight on a special New Year's Day edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE management in the wake of his Universal Title win over Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair take on Bayley & Carmella and the new Intercontinental Champion Big E will goes head-to-head with King Corbin.

Here's the card:

Roman Reigns makes a special request

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs Bayley and Carmella

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs King Corbin

Are you excited to see Deville back on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things SmackDown with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!