WWE Announces Tag Team Gauntlet Match, Firefly Fun House for This Week’s WWE SmackDown

This week’s Friday Night SmackDown will serve as the go-home show for Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday, and the company has already confirmed a few matches and segments. The show will be headlined by all six teams in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship chamber match competing in a gauntlet match, where the winning team will enter the chamber match last. The competing teams include The Miz & John Morrison (the reigning champs), The New Day, Heavy Machinery, The Usos, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The Lucha House Party.

Elsewhere on the show Bray Wyatt will host an episode of the Firefly Fun House to address his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with John Cena, and Bayley and Sasha Banks will once again team up to face Lacey Evans and Naomi.

WWE has yet to announce if reigning WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will make an appearance during the show. The WWE Hall of Famer gave an interview with The Bump this week, where he fought back against the critics who hated seeing him beat Wyatt for the championship at Super ShowDown.

“I’m Goldberg, I don’t know how else to answer that,” he said. “I’d love to see them do it at any age, let alone 53. I answered a phone call and I did whatever I could do to get ready in a short period of time and provide a little bit of Goldberg out there. Fortunately I was able to do it and I’m just looking forward to the next one because I get four weeks instead of three to prep for this one.”

During the same interview, Goldberg compared his version of the Spear to Roman Reigns’ finisher.

“I can still deliver a spear a hell of a lot harder than he can. So, we’re gonna see,” Reigns said. “I don’t spear to make contact. I spear to go through people, so there’s a difference, you know. There’s just a big difference. His is a little bit more theatrical and mine is all about delivering pain. So, I think that’s the difference.”

