WWE Reportedly Taping WWE SmackDown From Secret Location

As of now, WWE has taped every episode of WWE television, including both nights of WrestleMania 36, up through the April 8 installment of NXT. But with Florida governor Ron DeSanits issuing a safe-at-home order for the entire state through the end of April, fans have been worried about what WWE would do starting with the April 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. According to Dave Meltzer via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE reportedly has a plan to get the Blue Brand’s latest episode up and out.

Meltzer said that WWE has reportedly found a location to tape, but is keeping the location secret. He also mentioned its in a state that has already placed a stay at home order.

“They’re looking to tape SmacKDown sometime between now and Friday,” Meltzer said. There was a location they’re trying to keep secret. It’s supposed to be in a shutdown state. We’ll see what happens.”

Meltzer also added that AEW has shut down AEW Dynamite tapings indefinitely after getting several episodes worth of material shot last week. It’s also unclear if Double or Nothing, scheduled for May 23 in Las Vegas, will still go on as planned.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, was scheduled for May 10 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. Reports broke this week that it will be forced to move locations.

Here are the full results from Night One.

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

And here’s the lineup for Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.