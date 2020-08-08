Braun Strowman Challenges The Fiend at SummerSlam in Bizarre Showdown With Alexa Bliss

✖

We knew The Fiend was set to return to SmackDown, and that he did, coming out with his Bray Wyatt lantern and entering the ring for some mysterious purpose. When we returned from break Alexa Bliss was in the ring with him, and as the creep red lights and music hit, he kept stalking her in the ring. He then went to give her the mandible claw, but she stopped him and touched his mask, which set him off a bit and he walked away.

That's when Braun Strowman appeared on the screen, telling Bray that he didn't care at all about Alexa, and that he played Bray. He knew that once he went into the swamp he would only be coming out one of two ways, and he is set to truly let out the beast against Bray.

Strowman said "I am the monster. At SummerSlam, face your fears. Face the monster."

This is all kind of surreal, but there are two things of note here. The exchange between Fiend and Alexa would suggest that perhaps she can get through to the Fiend like others cannot, so could this be the way that Bray returns to control?

The other thing of note is that Strowman seems to have his own evil persona, which is perhaps called the monster from that promo. It remains to be seen if he will actually don some sort of crazy getup like Fiend does, but we'll get to see whatever he has in store at SummerSlam.

Here's the official description for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

"Bray Wyatt returns to The Firefly Funhouse, Sonya Deville joins "The Dirt Sheet," Matt Riddle battles Sheamus, Jeff Hardy takes on King Corbin and more as SmackDown airs on FOX at 8/7 C."

Here's what's on deck:

Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House

Matt Riddle vs Sheamus

Jeff Hardy vs King Corbin

Sonya Deville Appears on The Dirt Sheet

