WWE: Toni Storm's SmackDown Debut Date Revealed

✖

Last week's SmackDown featured the debut of two beloved NXT stars as Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox (now Shotzi and Nox) beat the current Women's Tag Team Champions in their first match on the blue brand. They weren't the only names from NXT teased for the blue brand though, as afterward we got a video package for former NXT UK Champion Toni Storm, who was headed to SmackDown as well. Tonight's SmackDown, the first in front of live crowds, and now we know she will debut on the show next week.

Many have thought Storm would be heading to Raw or SmackDown sooner than later, and she seems to be a good place to make the switch. Storm was most recently in feuds and matches with Io Shirai, Mercedes Martinez, and Zoey Stark, and Stark actually got the win in their big matchup.

After some time away Storm made her big return to NXT late last year, being teased at the same TakeOver that Ember Moon made her triumphant return during. Storm initially returned as a babyface, but that was short-lived, and she really hit her stride again as a heel.

Combined with Nox and Blackheart, the SmackDown Women's Division just got a much-needed upgrade, as recent talent cuts left the Women's roster. on the blue brand pretty thin. Now there is some new blood in the mix, and Blackheart is one of the recent NXT stars that had dark matches before SmackDown recently. That group also included Karrion Kross and Scarlett, but time will tell if they head to SmackDown or Raw.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Edge & The Mysterios join forces against Universal Champion Roman Reigns & The Usos. Bianca Belair will attempt to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title against Carmella, and Big E, Kevin Owens, King Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins will collide two nights before the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Don't miss when all the action of SmackDown once again comes before a live audience, Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!

Here's the card:

Edge and The Mysterios vs Roman Reigns and The Usos

Bianca Belair vs Carmella

Big E, Kevin Owens, King Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins Fatal 4-Way

Are you excited for Storm's SmackDown debut? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!