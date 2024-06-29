WWE SmackDown: Two Fan-Favorites Earn Spots in Women's Money in the Bank Match

WWE's Money in the Bank is right around the corner, and tonight's SmackDown got one step closer to finalizing who would be competing for the Money in the Bank briefcase next weekend. The first battle of the night was between Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill, while the second qualifying match of the night was between Naomi, Indi Hartwell, and Blair Davenport. That first match would involve some key interference from Indi Hartwell, who would cost Cargill her shot at winning the match, and Tiffany Stratton would take advantage and get the win. In the second match, Cargill would get her payback in the second match, attacking Hartwell and costing her the MITB shot and helping Naomi seal the deal and get the win.

LeRae vs Stratton vs Cargill

(Photo: WWE)

LeRae and Stratton started out by teaming up on Cargill, kicking her to eh mat and then slamming her down before delivering more stomps and strikes on Jade. They did the same thing again but Cargill landed on her feet and hit a double clothesline, and then picked up both LeRae and Stratton and slammed them down face first to the mat. Stratton then got hit with a vicious superkick before Cargill picked up LeRae and launched her into Stratton outside the ring.

Nia Jax then started making her way to the ring but was followed by Bianca Belair. They stood at ringside while LeRae got some momentum in the ring. LeRae hit Stratton with a DDT and kicked Cargill but then ate a kick of her own from Jade. Cargill ran into the turnbuckle after Stratton evaded a charge and then Stratton hit the back elbow on Cargill but missed LeRae.

Cargill hit LeRae with a spinebuster and then hit LeRae, but Stratton evaded a move from Jade that sent her out of the ring to the floor. Belair and Jax got into it outside the ring, and Indi Hartwell came out of nowhere to attack Cargill. Belair chased her away but in the ring Stratton hit the moonsault on LeRae and got the win, moving to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Blair Davenport vs Naomi vs Indi Hartwell

(Photo: WWE)

Naomi knocked down both Hartwell and Davenport and then she managed to stop a team-up attempt from her opponents, though the numbers game did temporarily stop her momentum. The alliance between Davenport and Hartwell was already fraying at this point, and Hartwell ended it by slamming Naomi into Davenport before going for a cover, though Naomi kicked out. Davenport then stomped on Naomi, slamming her to the floor, and then she threw Hartwell over the steps and stomped on her back as well.

Back from break, all three superstars were on their feet, at least until Naomi slammed her opponents back down. Naomi then hit a double crossbody and a sling blade on Davenport, and a kick to the head on Hartwell followed. A split cover was attempted but Hartwell kicked out. Naomi then connected with a forearm on Davenport but Hartwell managed to stack both and go for the cover. Davenport kicked out though, and then Naomi hit a moonsault on Hartwell only to get rocked with a kick from Davenport.

Davenport hit a Falcon Arrow into a pin but Hartwell broke it up. They all exchanged strikes and kicks, and then Naomi stunned Hartwell and then kicked Davenport in the head. Naomi missed a splash though and then Hartwell slammed Davenport into the steel steps. Hartwell then caught Naomi and threw her into the barricade. Hartwell was then approached by Jade Cargill, who was upset about Hartwell's interference earlier, and she slammed her into the ring post and then rolled her into the ring. Hartwell was stunned and Namomi took advantage, kicking her and rolling her up for the win.

The Money in the Bank ladder match now includes Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, and Iyo Sky, with one more spot remaining. That will be decided on next week's Monday Night Raw, and the ladder match will take place at Money in the Bank on Sunday, July 6th at 7 PM EST.

What did you think of the matches tonight? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!