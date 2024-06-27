WWE's Bianca Belair Reveals Status of Tag Team with Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill quickly took the WWE by storm once they decided to team up, which would ultimately lead them to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. They seemed unstoppable at one point, which is why fans were shocked to see them taken down by Unholy Union's Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre at Clash at the Castle. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Belair about her journey thus far with Cargill and how it all started at the Royal Rumble, and we also got an update on their status as a team and what the plan is moving forward. After the loss, Belair told Cargill to keep her chin up, and the team is planning on getting their gold back sooner rather than later.

Bigger Impact as a Tag Team

(Photo: WWE)

"Yeah. Well, being in WWE is a revolving door. Like you mentioned, the Royal Rumble, where everybody got a taste of the possibilities of just the two of us being in the ring together," Belair said. "I think it's amazing that people see the potential of that. They think it's a dream match, but I think us starting together as a Tag Team was a way bigger impact."

"Yes, we just lost the Titles. Like you said, it's ebbs and flows in WWE. If you want a long career, you're going to be at the top, you're going to be at the bottom. You're going to have to work your way back to the top," Belair said. "It's all about the journey. I've been at the top of the mountain, main event in WrestleMania, winning a title, and then getting beat in 26 seconds at SummerSlam and being at the bottom and working my way back to the top."

"It's really cool that I feel like I'm in a different role right now, being in this Tag Team. Jade is coming in, she has amazing potential, but she's just getting started and it's going to be ebbs and flows," Belair said. "I'm someone here to tell you, sometimes you got to take the L on the chin, but keep that chin up and keep it pushing, keep it moving, keep training, keep getting better. That's what we're both doing right now as a Tag Team, and we're going back for those Tag Team Titles."

What's Next?

(Photo: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill celebrate - WWE)

At the moment, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are currently fending off several challengers on Monday Night Raw, including Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark and Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, though Damage CTRL is quickly moving to the front of the line as their next big threats. Belair and Cargill have proven to be a devastating combo though in their short time together, and this one loss won't stop them from regrouping and moving forward. Odds are we'll see them back in the Title picture soon, and who knows, maybe they'll win them back at SummerSlam? We'll just have to wait and see.

What do you want to see from Belair and Cargill next? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!