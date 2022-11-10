Xavier Woods Hypes Up The New Day vs. The Usos Tag Team Championship Match on This Week's WWE SmackDown

The New Day and The Usos are battling for history on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. The two teams have clashed nearly 50 times since 2014 and have 19 combined tag team championship reigns — many of which were the result of one team beating the other. The trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E hold the record for the longest tag title reign in WWE history at 483 days, a record they took from Demolition. But if The Usos manage to beat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on SmackDown, they'll officially break that record.

Woods took to Twitter on Thursday to hype up the match, posting a photo from the Dec. 12, 2016 episode of Raw when The New Day officially broke the record by defeating both The Bar and The Good Brothers in a triple threat title match. They'd lose the titles to Cesaro and Sheamus days later at Roadblock: End of the Line.

"This is from the night that we secured our legacy as the longest-reigning tag team champions in @wwe history. We broke a record that was 20+ years old. This record is our legacy & tomorrow on #Smackdown against the @WWEUsos we will defend it with everything that we have," Woods wrote.

This is from the night that we secured our legacy as the longest reigning tag team champions in @wwe history. We broke a record that was 20+ years old. This record is our legacy & tomorrow on #Smackdown against the @WWEUsos we will defend it with everything that we have. pic.twitter.com/IbAcNcMKWy — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) November 10, 2022

Woods and Kingston have not been tag champions since early 2021 when they'd win up dropping the Raw tag titles to AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania 37. Meanwhile, the Usos won the SmackDown tag titles against the Mysterios at the 2021 Money in the Bank event and have looked dominant as members of The Bloodline ever since. The two were eventually told by Roman Reigns to win the Raw tag titles as well, driving them to unify the two in a winner take all match with RK-Bro back in May.

Woods and Kingston will enter the match without the powerhouse of their trio, Big E. The former WWE Champion has been out of action ever since he suffered a serious neck injury back on March 11. While E has been able to walk without the need for a neck brace for quite some time, there's been no word as to when he'll be able to wrestle again — if ever.

