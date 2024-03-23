WWE SmackDown: Which Teams Advanced to the WrestleMania Tag Team Ladder Match Finals?

On WWE SmackDown, two tag teams qualified for a chance to take part in the huge WrestleMania six-pack ladder match. The matches included The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller as well as the Street Profits against Authors of Pain.

In the first match match of the second bracket, Gallows and Anderson make quick work of Theory. He's able to tag in Waller who is met with a huge fist. The OC take an early advantage in the match, dominating things as Anderson hits a swinging neck breaker to theory followed by two spine busters. Gallows is back on his feet in the corner as Anderson goes for yet another neck breaker. He tags in Gallows and they double team Theory. Waller tries to distract and Theory uses it to his advantage, pinning Gallows by using his legs on the ropes as leverage, which the referee doesn't see.

In the second tag team match of the night, The Street Profits -- Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins -- take on the Authors of Pain. Dawkins starts things for the Profits but is quickly cornered by AOP who keep him isolated on their half of the ring. Ford makes a blind tag and they get some momentum, but it's quickly halted by Akam and Rezar who catch him mid air and power bomb him onto Dawkins. Rezar uses his brute strength to lay hammer fists onto Ford.

While Dawkins is trying to stop them from double teaming Ford, it allows for a distraction from the referee which they use to their advantage. Akam tags in and then back out, attacking Ford's shoulder with his elbow on the way out of the ring. Ford creates separation but as he tries to tag out, Rezar grabs him. He's able to fight out and tag Dawkins who is fired up. He slams into Rezar on the outside of the ring and takes out Akam with the Silencer. Ford tags in and they set up for their finisher. Akam is able to counter it with. a big boot. Dawkins pushes Akam out of the ring while Ford rolls up Akam for the pin.

So far, the tag teams that have qualified include Awesome Truth, The New Day, and DIY from WWE Raw. Judgment Day are in the match as well, as they will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. On next week's episode of SmackDown, Theory and Waller as well as the Street Profits will face off against Legado del Fantasma and New Catch Republic for a shot at the final two spots.

Who do you hope to see advance to the the six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments!