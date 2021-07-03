WWE: Released Star Makes Grand Return on SmackDown

✖

Sonya Deville came out to the ring on SmackDown to reveal who the next superstar would be in the Women's Money in the Bank match, and she delivered quite the surprise. Deville announced that Zelina Vega was taking the next slot, and the formerly released WWE star indeed came out to the ring, showing she was a part of the SmackDown brand and would be at Money in the Bank. Vega was sporting a new look too, and she quickly ended up in a match against Liv Morgan, who came out shocked that Vega would get a slot without having competed on SmackDown recently.

Vega was released last year after supposed disagreements between her and WWE, but those seem to have been resolved, and now she back and part of the blue brand.

Fans are thrilled to have her back in WWE, and it's great to see her on SmackDown. Unfortunately, she didn't get the victory in her first match back, as Morgan came away with the win and the slot in the Money in the Bank match. Now, I don't see Vega not getting a spot in that match eventually, which as of now includes Carmella and Liv Morgan from SmackDown and Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Nikki Cross from Raw.

"Following his shocking return last week, Edge will address Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight. Plus, Kevin Owens once again takes on his former friend turned bitter enemy Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX"

