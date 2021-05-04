WWE Fans Celebrate Star Wars Day With Hilarious Memes
Tuesday is officially Star Wars Day, and WWE fans decided to get in on the fun with some clever photoshop edits and memes on Twitter. This past year saw the first real crossover between the two franchises, as WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared in two episodes of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves. Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) talked with ComicBook about having to jump back and forth between the two roles, saying, "I got to blend some of my wrestling moves in but we had a great stunt team, I didn't want to do too much of the work because I was still trying to get at the WWE championship every single week," Varnado tells ComicBook.com. "So I got to do some of my stuff but not all of it, I have to give that to our stunt team. But I wanted to make sure that I brought a lot Sasha Banks into my role so right away I was like, 'You have to do dropkicks and back elbows.' From my stance, that was me."
Check out some of the best WWE x Star Wars memes below!
The Perfect Crossover Promo
Never let this promo die #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/7iqbXfS7UA— Queen Of The Ring ⚡️ (@queenoftheringg) May 4, 2021
Up Up Down Down
Happy #StarWarsDay From #BREStart!#MayThe4thBeWithYou@MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE @jessamynduke @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/bNYdF8OuY6— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) May 4, 2021
This Is The Drip
New blackmass design for @WWERollins in the Dripalorian (#Mandalorian ) #sethrollins #WWE #sdlive #MayThe4thBeWithYou #May4th #StarWarsDay #StarWars pic.twitter.com/pq4z7MhcNZ— Blackmass Design (@BlxckmassDesign) May 4, 2021
Koska Reeves
#MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/Po1GRojyTW— sᴄᴏᴛᴛ | fan (@MrSashaBanks) May 4, 2021
Symbol of Excellence
May the 4th Be With You! pic.twitter.com/NgZYzw57YH— 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) May 4, 2021
Strike Me Down
@WWE champions are now #jedi or #siths for #StarWarsDay 🔥🔥🔥
Which #WWE photo is your favourite here?#WrestlingCommunity #wrestling #lightsaber #MayTheFourth #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/rjU4pP0NEp— Knankles (@knankles) May 4, 2021
#MayThe4thBeWithYou #WWE Universe! #wweraw pic.twitter.com/EYlbTutqP4— Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) May 4, 2021
Rated-R Skywalker
Same energy. #WWE #Wrestlemania #StarWarsDay #StarWarsDay2021 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/5jRjPQb4Or— The Reel Show (@TheReelshowfm) May 4, 2021
Darth Randall Keith
RKO OUTTA A GALAXY FAR FAR AWAY!!!#MayThe4th #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #WWE #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/LcemW7O5hw— #WrestlingGifFriday (@WrestlingGifFri) May 4, 2021