WWE Fans Celebrate Star Wars Day With Hilarious Memes

Tuesday is officially Star Wars Day, and WWE fans decided to get in on the fun with some clever photoshop edits and memes on Twitter. This past year saw the first real crossover between the two franchises, as WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared in two episodes of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves. Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) talked with ComicBook about having to jump back and forth between the two roles, saying, "I got to blend some of my wrestling moves in but we had a great stunt team, I didn't want to do too much of the work because I was still trying to get at the WWE championship every single week," Varnado tells ComicBook.com. "So I got to do some of my stuff but not all of it, I have to give that to our stunt team. But I wanted to make sure that I brought a lot Sasha Banks into my role so right away I was like, 'You have to do dropkicks and back elbows.' From my stance, that was me."

Check out some of the best WWE x Star Wars memes below!