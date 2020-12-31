WWE Stars Loved AEW's Tribute Show for Brodie Lee

This week's AEW Dynamite proved to be one of the most emotional nights of professional wrestling in recent memory. As a celebration of Brodie Lee's life, the show saw members of the Dark Order win all five of their respective matches, various wrestlers give video tributes to the former TNT Champion and the show close with Brodie Lee Jr. being crowned TNT Champion for life in honor of his father. But Lee's influence stretched far beyond just one company, as many of Lee's former coworkers in WWE took to Twitter to praise the episode as they watched along.

You can see some of the reactions in the list below. AEW will return to action next week with the first half of its New Year's Smash special event, headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix.