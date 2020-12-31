WWE Stars Loved AEW's Tribute Show for Brodie Lee
This week's AEW Dynamite proved to be one of the most emotional nights of professional wrestling in recent memory. As a celebration of Brodie Lee's life, the show saw members of the Dark Order win all five of their respective matches, various wrestlers give video tributes to the former TNT Champion and the show close with Brodie Lee Jr. being crowned TNT Champion for life in honor of his father. But Lee's influence stretched far beyond just one company, as many of Lee's former coworkers in WWE took to Twitter to praise the episode as they watched along.
You can see some of the reactions in the list below. AEW will return to action next week with the first half of its New Year's Smash special event, headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix.
Thank you, Mr. #BrodieLee. pic.twitter.com/VLJ8qlotl9— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
Daniel Bryan
That was beautiful. I cried, numerous times. Thank you... so much... for honoring a man we loved. And thank you for honoring his family in such a special way. I love you Brodie and we will all miss you.— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) December 31, 2020
Xavier Woods
That was a fantastic way to say goodbye.— Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2020
Big E
What a perfect tribute show to a beautiful man. I’m just so glad I got to be friends with someone so many loved. #BrodieLee— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 31, 2020
Sasha Banks
Thank you @ThisBrodieLee will always love you and your family forever.— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 31, 2020
Mustafa Ali
Beautiful. @ThisBrodieLee— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 31, 2020
Sami Zayn
This crushed me. pic.twitter.com/UQ1ukFQoEC— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 31, 2020
Mickie James
Its in those times of losing one of the good ones we are reminded of how vast a family is. How big of a world yet small of a circle we truly travel in. When the love for one man can have a ripple effect. A coming together across the divide. You know you did it right #RIPBrodieLee— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 31, 2020