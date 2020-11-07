WWE Stars React to Donald Trump's Presidential Election Loss
Saturday was a historic day in the United States as the presidential race was officially called. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris officially reached the 270 electoral vote mark, surpassing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Biden will take office as the 46th President of the United States on January 20th, 2021. Kamala Harris will become not only the first female Vice President on the same day, but also the first African-American and South-Asian Vice President.
Of course, wrestling stars are all over the map when it comes to their political beliefs. However, it became clear very quickly who was happy to see Biden and Harris prevail. Some of their responses really caught our eye, with many weighing in with some humor.
Here are some of the best reactions we saw from the big news on Saturday.
Kevin Owens
And I beat @Goldberg at Fastlane in 2017 to keep my Universal Title. https://t.co/1Ebp5FLBrx— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 7, 2020
Sami Zayn
This feels better than I expected. https://t.co/v62LKlNlAk— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020
CM Punk
https://t.co/7dOW4Yv0Kh pic.twitter.com/1qOkkObQJ4— player/coach (@CMPunk) November 7, 2020
Paige
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n49oKR3hJl— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 7, 2020
Mick Foley
A few quick thoughts about this historic election.
Thanks to @DaveBautista & @RealKevinNash for encouraging me to voice my opinion.
Let’s begin the process of healing this great country.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/e7oG9Jt3D8— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 7, 2020
Sami Zayn #2
Don’t let the door hit your ass— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020
Sasha Banks
Georgia slowly goes Blue. Pennsylvania will been Bidens by drive home. Fantastic week in America. Life is seeming normal again. Proud to be an American— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) November 6, 2020
Naomi
Batista
Thank you to all my brothers and sisters who stood up and spoke out against lies, hate and division for 4 exhausting years to fight for decency. I’ll see you in Georgia. 🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/soonQpP9FE— Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) November 7, 2020
Renee Paquette (Young)
I couldn’t participate in this years election, but I feel a hell of a lot better about writing my citizenship test now.— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 7, 2020
Kevin Nash
Okay, One More Sami Zayn
One petty reason I dislike Trump is that he has infringed on my gimmick of being a delusional, cowardly heel.— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020
Not even joking. So much of the arrogance, paranoia, victimhood & denial that has long been the language of the heel wrestler is now attributed to him & it pisses me off.