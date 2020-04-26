Report: Some WWE Staff Not Taking Proper Precautions At TV Tapings

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has continued to produce first-run television (albeit without a crowd) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has received a fair amount of criticism in doing so due to the fact that several talents and staff members are being flown in for the shows during the pandemic. Even so, WWE has been open about the fact that they are allegedly taking all kinds of precautions to protect talent.

The precautions noted by WWE to be taking place include changing ring ropes, turnbuckles, and using a spray to kill the virus. They have also been screening workers as they enter the Performance Center for the tapings.

That said, this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that talent have expressed concern about working the tapings.

“I can verify there were talents in the company who expressed concern, and others who recognize the risks and are concerned, but have said from a WWE standpoint they don’t think there is any kind of a solution that is good, including shutting down because of so many issues with that decision economically," Dave Meltzer wrote in the Observer.

Meltzer also noted that many in the company have been critical about continuing to use Jerry Lawler given his prior medical history and the fact that when he is shown next to the announcers on television, it is clear social distancing is not being used.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that almost none of the talent have been wearing masks around the building and it is estimated that about 80 percent of the staff is. Of course, most experts are advising that everyone wear masks while out in public.

A report was made at a recent Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting in Florida by an anonymous worker who claimed to be from WWE about working the TV tapings, asking the government to shut them down. WWE received an exemption from the Florida state government to continue production as an "essential business" during the pandemic.

WWE responded by noting that nobody is required to work if they do not feel safe. However, given all of the furloughs and releases that recently hit the company, there is no doubt indirect pressure to continue on and work due to the prospect of losing one's job.

