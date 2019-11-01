WWE Issues Statement on Saudi Arabia Travel Issues, SmackDown Tonight

WWE has issued their first official statement following this morning’s news that there has been some issues with getting company personnel back to the United States from Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel.

The statement from WWE is as follows:

SmackDown set for surprises with WWE roster delayed returning from Saudi Arabia The WWE roster is delayed in its return from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following a historic performance at yesterday’s record-breaking WWE Crown Jewel event. More than 175 Superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday. After the door closed, due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues, all passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours. With SmackDown set to emanate live from Buffalo, N.Y., several Superstars felt so strongly that they arranged for their own separate charter in order to make it back to the U.S. for the show. Due to unforeseen issues, that charter will not land until after the live broadcast on FOX. The remainder of WWE’s Superstars, staff and crew will depart on a charter set to depart Saudi Arabia later tonight. As always with WWE, the show must go on. Live at 8/7 CT on FOX, SmackDown will feature Superstars, such as Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke — plus, additional surprises. For the latest updates on this story and tonight’s SmackDown, check back with WWE.com and follow WWE on social media.

As indicated in the statement, WWE’s official response as of right now is that mechanical issues are what has led to the initial delay. The statement also notes that a second, separate charter was organized by the superstars themselves but that the charter had “unforeseen issues” that would force it to arrive after SmackDown. The statement does not explain what these other issues are.

A report from Pro Wrestling Sheet indicated that the second charter flight is off the ground and heading back to the United States right now with some of the personnel on board, describing them as “top talent.” Another charter fight is still in the works for those still in Saudi Arabia.