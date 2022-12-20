WWE "Entertaining The Idea" of Bringing Stephen A. Smith to WrestleMania

The migration from WWE to ESPN has been steady over the years. Numerous announce team talent from the world of wrestling have traded in their WWE microphones for ESPN headsets, with the likes of Todd Grisham and Jonathan Coachman making the jump in the 2000s. Just last year, Charly Caruso joined ESPN on a full-time basis after pulling double duty with WWE and ESPN First Take for about three years. History has shown the migration between the two giant corporations to be largely a one-way street, but a recent tease could indicate that a notable talent could be coming from the other direction.

Speaking on ESPN First Take, Ric Flair told host Stephen A. Smith that WWE is "entertaining the idea" of having the popular sports personality work WWE WrestleMania 39 next spring.

"Stephen A., I just got the word passed along," Flair said. "Because WrestleMania's in California, they know you love California, I think they're entertaining the idea of having you manage one of these guys that can't talk too well (laughs)."

Smith jumped at the opportunity, but emphasized that he would want to align with a heel.

"Listen man, Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, Paul Heyman and these guys, I would love to be one of these bad guy managers," Smith replied. "I want to be the bad guy. I don't want to be one of the goodie two-shoes guys. I think I could pull it off."

While he's enthusiastic, Smith emphasized that he would only do professional wrestling work on one condition.

"If they want me to be a bad guy manager, here's the problem: nobody can touch me," Smith continued. "I'm going to have that as part of my contract. I'm too fragile."

Despite never working for the company, Smith has history with WWE. Numerous WWE superstars have sat alongside him on ESPN First Take. Earlier this year, Smith conducted a memorable interview with Paul "Triple H" Levesque which featured the wrestler-turned-executive announcing his retirement from in-ring competition.

If Smith is to get involved as WWE WrestleMania 39 next year, he would be the latest of a long list of celebrities that WWE is hoping to bring in for the show. It was reported last month that WWE is looking for "a lot of celebrity involvement" in 2023's Showcase of the Immortals given the event's location.

