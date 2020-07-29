WWE Reportedly Planning Steve Austin Anniversary Special

✖

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin hasn't appeared on WWE television since his meme-able appearance inside the WWE Performance Center on "Austin 3:16 Day" back in March. But according to @WrestleVotes, WWE is already working on getting "The Texas Rattlesnake" back on television soon. Austin will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of his debut with the WWF this year, and the company plans on celebrating it the same way they did with Triple H by releasing a new line of merchandise and having him appear on an episode of television.

But there's a catch — it won't happen until WWE can have fans in attendance for its shows again. The company has been forced to run events at the Performance Center since mid-March and despite its best efforts, it doesn't sound like the promotion will be back to running live events anytime soon.

WWE has plans to honor Stone Cold Steve Austin in a similar way to the 25th anniversary celebration for Triple H that has been ongoing with a slew of new merchandise as well as a live appearance once audiences return. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 29, 2020

During an episode of The Steve Austin Show back in April, the former WWF Champion discussed his favorite WrestleMania match of all time.

"My favorite is the match between Ricky Steamboat and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage" Austin said. "Because that match was off the charts good. Maybe a little bit ahead of its time, those two guys, the wicked chemistry that they had. The other two people that helped pull that matches up were George 'The Animal' Steele of course and the lovely beautiful, Miss Elizabeth."

"That crowd was digging it, in a gigantic big a— big arena," he added. "And those two guys lit it up and you can talk to anybody. And, You know, there ain't a guy or gal in the business that doesn't recognize that..."

Austin also talked about how the match compares to his WrestleMania 13 bout with Bret Hart.

"Sometimes they rank some of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history," Austin said. "And I read one list where WrestleMania 13 was the number one. But to me, [Savage vs. Steambaot] match was so special. It was freaking believable. So that would be one of my favourite all time moments in WrestleMania history."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.