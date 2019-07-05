Steve Austin Could Be Returning to WWE TV Soon

WWE is always looking for ways to bring back some of their biggest legends, and it seems that one of their most iconic superstars could be making a return to WWE television sooner rather than later. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s a chance that Austin could be making an appearance on WWE television “in the next few weeks”, which would coincide with his new show Straight Up With Steve Austin. The new interview show also airs on the USA Network, the same network Monday Night Raw airs on every week, so if he was going to show up on one of the brands it would probably be Raw. None of this is confirmed mind you, but with such obvious synergy (his show comes on right after Raw), it would be hard for Austin and WWE to pass up if they can come to an agreement they both like.

It’s been a while since Stone Cold has graced WWE tv screens, but this would definitely be a great way to promote his new project and give the Raw ratings a nice boost, something WWE has struggled with over the past few months. If he does show up, we’re betting someone will eat a Stone Cold Stunner before the show comes to its conclusion.

For a minute there Stone Cold was debuting podcast specials on the WWE Network, though eventually, that ended up ending and that partnership then went to Chris Jericho, though that came to an end eventually as well. Stone Cold’s podcast quickly became one of the most popular wrestling podcasts, though now he is taking that patented interview style to television with his new show, which will kick off with Becky Lynch and go on to include other superstars as well as other notable figures in sports, television, music, and film.

You can check out the official description below.

“In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun.”

