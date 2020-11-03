WWE's Stone Cold Steve Austin To Be Featured in New Documentary From The Last Dance Producers

✖

The Last Dance documentary series was a runaway success for both ESPN and Netflix earlier this year, winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction series by recapping Michael Jordan's final year with the Chicago Bulls and the team's hunt for a sixth NBA Championship in the 1997-98 season. Now, according to Lilian Garcia, the producers of the series are turning their attention to one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history — "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Garcia was giving an interview with Chris Van Vliet when she revealed that WWE had reached out to her because producers from The Last Dance want her in the Austin documentary.

"WWE reached out to me first," Garcia said. "They were like, 'Hey, somebody from The Last Dance is going to reach out to you, they want you involved in the documentary.' I was like, 'Wait, what?' So I end up getting reached out by them, and it was funny because my husband and I were currently watching the documentary as this message was happening. So when Jake [Jacob Rogal] reached out to me I'm like, 'Jake, I'm literally watching your documentary right now. This is amazing.' [I] come to find out that want to do a documentary for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and it's coming out next year. And he gave me the biggest compliment, he said, 'Your interview with Steve that you did on Chasing Glory was what made us realize that we wanted to do a different documentary,' because he's had a few already."

Garcia interviewed Austin on her Chasing Glory podcast back in July 2018, where he opened up about being shy as a kid before finding success as a wrestler. She confirmed she's already done the filming, and that the documentary will be released in 2021.

While Garcia directly mentioned one of the producers from The Last Dance, she didn't mention which of the executive producers would be involved, or if series director Jason Hehir would be directing again.

It's also unclear if this is connected to the current documentary being made by WWE Studios and A&E. Back in April 2019 the network announced it was teaming up with WWE to create five documentaries as part of its Biography series. Austin will be the focus of one episode, along with Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Roddy Piper and Randy Savage.

We will continue to update you on the upcoming Austin documentary as more information becomes available.