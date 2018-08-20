WWE SummerSlam 2018: Spoilers and Recap

While WWE would like us to say that every show is massive, SummerSlam is truly one of the biggest events of every wrestling year. But 2018’s edition may prove to be one of the most important shows in WWE history.

With Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns in the biggest matches of their young careers and Brock Lesnar potentially wrestling for the last time, SummerSlam 2018 could be the beginning of a new era for WWE.

Before we get caught up in our own posterity, let’s break down what happened at the Brooklyn super-show. Here is your official spoilers and recap for SummerSlam 2018.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins with Dean Ambrose

After a stellar match — and a little assist from Dean Ambrose — Seth Rollins became a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

For the most part, Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were allowed to put on their performance without being bothered by Ambrose or Drew McIntyre. However, in the match’s closing moments McIntyre tried to climb the apron but was caught by Ambrose’s Dirty Deeds.

Rollins hit the stomp and the Barclays Center exploded with glee.

Any clamoring for Ambrose’s heel turn can be put on ice. While still likey a card WWE will one day play it looks like Ambrose and Rollins will be playing nice the rest of the fall.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day

It seemed a little obvious for the New Day to win their fifth turn as tag team champions at SummerSlam.

Perhaps too obvious.

While the New Day technically won the match, it was thanks to the illegal use of mallets by Luke Harper and Eric Rowan.

As the Bludgeons keep their titles in classic heel fashion, this likely opens the door for WWE to incorporate the resto SmackDown’s meaty tag division. Look for a multi-team match at Hell in a Cell.

Money in the Bank Breifcase: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

WWE spent the final weeks of the SummerSlam build up telling us that Kevin Owens could beat Braun Strowman.

Turns out, they lied.

Strowman pulverized KO and pinned the former Universal Champion in a matter of minutes. With plenty of energy to spare, one would think Strowman’s SummerSlam cash-in is on deck.

But we’ll have to wait and see.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

There’s a truth about this era of WWE that cannot be overstated: Charlotte Flair wins pay-per-view matches.

Flair pinned Becky Lynch to become a 7-time WWE Champion at SummerSlam, effectively ending the Summer of Carmella.

But it’s what happened after the match that has everyone talking. In their post-match hug session, Becky Lynch decided she wasn’t cool with Flair’s victory. In a flash, Lynch delivered a barrage of kicks and punches that sent Flair out of the ring.

The crowd loved it.

It may be a heel turn. It may be a female dose of Stone Cold Steve Austin. But right now, Lynch vs. Charlotte promises big things for Evolution.

WWE Championship: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

You knew that Samoa Joe’s tactic of roping in AJ Styles family wouldn’t stop at SummerSlam. In the middle of the match, Joe got on the microphone to tell Styles’ wife, who was present, that “Daddy won’t make it home tonight, but I will.”

Within seconds, a bloody AJ Styles was disqualified after bludgeoning Joe with a steel chair. Style went into the crowd to meet his wife and they walked to the locker room together as Joe writhed in pain.

Needless to say, we’ll be seeing much more of these two.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

It looks like Daniel Bryan and The Miz will keeping hating one another for a few more months.

The Miz won their SummerSlam match, but not without the help of Maryse and a pair of brass knuckles. Bryan will obviously use that to justify a rematch at Hell in a Cell as this personal feud is now heading to a very violent place.

SmackDown should be pretty interesting on Tuesday.

Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor

Finn Balor actually didn’t make it to SummerSlam on Sunday — so The Demon had to step in for him.

Balor’s Demon made quick work of Constable Corbin, but the best moment became before the match when an arena full of people realized the Demon was present.

In what was mocked as a throwaway match now has one of the cooler moments of the show.

United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

No one picked Jeff Hardy to beat Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam. Not because isn’t a fine wrestler, but it just didn’t fit WWE’s current direction.

So when Nakamura disposed of him in about five minutes, there wasn’t an ounce of surprise.

Randy Orton did move the needle when his music hit, but the Viper wasn’t interested in tormented an already mangled Hardy. We’ll know more on Tuesday, but it looks like Nakamura will be searching for a new challenger.

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

Without help, there was no way Alexa Bliss would deny Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Back up never came, and Rousey toyed with Bliss before finally making her tap to the armbar.

Bliss got in exactly zero offense in what proved to be a true squash match. However, even though the match wasn’t competitive, this is a big deal for Ronda Rousey and WWE.

Now the question we all want to know is who will be the first the challenge Rousey?

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar to become Universal Champion — but it was certainly the most complicated 10 minutes of the show.

Right after introductions, Braun Strowman’s music hit to the glee of the Barclays Center. However, Strowman declared that he’d go one-on-one with the winner of Reigns/Lesnar, but would hang out at ringside in the interim.

Well, that didn’t work.

A few minutes later, Strowman took a little offense from Reigns and a gratuitous amount from Lesnar. An F-5 and a series of chair shots took Strowman out of the equation, but Lesnar’s assault cost him dearly.

Reigns blindsided Lesnar with a spear and pinned The Beast to finally take WWE’s throne.