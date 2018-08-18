Rumors on the Location for WWE SummerSlam 2019

With WWE about to present their fourth SummerSlam in a row from Brooklyn, but a lot of speculation exists concerning the location of next year’s summer showcase.

Prior to SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver coming to Brooklyn, the event had been held for several years at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. For much of this year, the rumor was that WWE would return the show to Los Angeles next year. Sasha Banks even said as much during a recent WWE Now video.

However, it looks like SummerSlam is headed for an entirely new home in 2019. WWE told F4WOnline that Los Angeles will not be the location of next year’s event but that they would be confirming the location in the near future.

PWInsider is reporting that many in the company believe SummerSlam 2019 will be held in Toronto, Ontario Canada. One would think that the event would be held in the Rogers Centre (the former SkyDome) as I’ve been told WWE has been contemplating turning SummerSlam into a yearly stadium show in the same way that they have done for WrestleMania.

If Toronto ends up not being home to SummerSlam 2019, there are several other enticing stadiums that could hold the event. This is purely speculation on my part, but Soldier Field in Chicago would be an absolutely perfect location for SummerSlam. The city is too cold in April to hold a WrestleMania stadium show, but with Chicago typically having some of the best wrestling crowds in the country, a stadium show there would be a no-brainer for WWE.

The venue has held several concerts so a wrestling event wouldn’t be out of the question, though it would have to be coordinated with the Chicago Bears during a weekend the team is away during the preseason.

It would make sense to hold SummerSlam in a stadium in a northern city since those cities are out of the running for WrestleMania due to their climates. That said, there are some northern stadiums that have also been in the running for a WrestleMania due to the fact that they are indoors TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Toronto’s Rogers Centre, and Ford Field in Detroit could all host WrestleMania or SummerSlam. Ford Field would be another very good SummerSlam location as the stadium has held WrestleMania before and has been in the running to host WrestleMania again, while Minneapolis has recently been strongly rumored to host WrestleMania in 2020.