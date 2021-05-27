WWE SummerSlam 2021 Date, Location Updated

By Connor Casey

WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view is often viewed as the second biggest show of the year for the promotion. And based on a few recent reports that have dropped, it will live up to that title. Both Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast and @WrestleVotes reported on Thursday that the show will take place on Saturday, August 21. Zarian also reported that it would be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and that a massive star would be the special guest.

The location had previously been reported by Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba, but bumping the show to Saturday adds in an extra wrinkle as it will run the same day as the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden arena in the same city. Why WWE is choosing to directly oppose a major event on the same night in the same city is unknown, but Allegiant Stadium (home of the Las Vegas Raiders) can expand its capacity to up 72,000 fans.

WrestleVotes then followed up by reporting the date might wind up being changed, as the Pacquiao vs. Spence Jr. fight wasn't officially booked until earlier this week. A few other dates are on "hold," but WWE is still preferring to run on Saturday.

Sports Business Journal also dropped its own report, stating that five other stadiums were in the running for SummerSlam along with Allegiant. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

  • Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Florida)
  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
  • Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
  • MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
  • NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
