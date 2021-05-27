WWE SummerSlam 2021 Date, Location Updated

✖

WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view is often viewed as the second biggest show of the year for the promotion. And based on a few recent reports that have dropped, it will live up to that title. Both Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast and @WrestleVotes reported on Thursday that the show will take place on Saturday, August 21. Zarian also reported that it would be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and that a massive star would be the special guest.

The location had previously been reported by Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba, but bumping the show to Saturday adds in an extra wrinkle as it will run the same day as the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden arena in the same city. Why WWE is choosing to directly oppose a major event on the same night in the same city is unknown, but Allegiant Stadium (home of the Las Vegas Raiders) can expand its capacity to up 72,000 fans.

After speaking to a few people in Vegas who would know...

I can confirm that SummerSlam will take place at Allegiant Stadium. pic.twitter.com/O5mKGLjO5n — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 27, 2021

According to a very reliable source SummerSlam will take place on Saturday 8/21 in Vegas. This source has been a home run with a few things regarding SummerSlam and I’m confident he is correct. pic.twitter.com/5TduYTFwxB — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 27, 2021

The rumors of SummerSlam from Las Vegas taking place outside of a Sunday are correct according to a source. Hearing that internally the show is listed for Saturday night 8/21. Credit to @AndrewZarian for the initial date tweet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 27, 2021

WrestleVotes then followed up by reporting the date might wind up being changed, as the Pacquiao vs. Spence Jr. fight wasn't officially booked until earlier this week. A few other dates are on "hold," but WWE is still preferring to run on Saturday.

Update: 8/21 is currently “provisional” according to a source. Pacquiao fight wasn’t official until 5/21, no updates since on document being circulated. 8/22 & Sat 8/7 shown as “holds”. WWE’s preference is SAT. However being honest, I’m not entirely sure where it stand as of now. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 27, 2021

Sports Business Journal also dropped its own report, stating that five other stadiums were in the running for SummerSlam along with Allegiant. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.