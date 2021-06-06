WWE SummerSlam 2021 Reportedly Won't Conflict With Manny Pacquiao Boxing Match

✖

WWE officially confirmed on Saturday that the 2021 SummerSlam event will take place on August 21 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The venue and city had been reported weeks prior, but WWE quickly ran into a scheduling conflict as Manny Pacquiao's next boxing match against Errol Spence Jr. is scheduled to take place on the same day at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. In order to prevent fans from having to choose one show over the other, PWInsider is reporting that WWE plans on ending SummerSlam in time for fans to travel across the city for Pacquiao vs. Spence. The main event reportedly won't start until around midnight local time.

WWE president Nick Khan and several officials from Las Vegas commented when the news broke on Saturday. This will be one of the rare WWE pay-per-views to not take place in its usual Sunday night timeslot.

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

"Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas. We expect to deliver a great night of sports entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses," Khan said.

"The Raiders are thrilled to join WWE in hosting SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in August," Las Vegas Raiders presient Marc Badain said. "WWE is a leader in global entertainment, and to host one of its signature events in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is a perfect fit. The Raiders look forward to SummerSlam and a full schedule of events and entertainment to come at Allegiant Stadium."

"We couldn't be more excited to host SummerSlam for the very first time and welcome WWE, its Superstars and the WWE Universe to Las Vegas this August," Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said. "Live entertainment and sporting events are returning to the destination in a big way, and SummerSlam is the perfect addition to the Las Vegas summer calendar."