Pro Wrestling's Injury Bug Has WWE Fans Worried About SummerSlam 2022

The pro wrestling industry has been hit hard by the injury bug over the past few months, and WWE has been no exception. Cody Rhodes, who was being positioned as Monday Night Raw's biggest star in recent months, had to wrestle at Hell in a Cell with a torn pec and is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year. There were also reports that WWE was planning on a Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton main event for SummerSlam at Nashville's Nissan Stadium next month, but news broke on Thursday that "The Viper's" back injury could require surgery and potentially keep him on the shelf until 2023.

With Drew McIntyre slotted as Reigns' opponent for Clash at the Castle, Riddle seemingly going to be out of the world championship picture following this week's SmackDown (he can't challenge Reigns again if he loses their title match) and John Cena preoccupied with Theory, SummerSlam's main event suddenly doesn't seem so certain. Fans took to Twitter on Thursday to pitch some new ideas, which you can see below.