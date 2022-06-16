Pro Wrestling's Injury Bug Has WWE Fans Worried About SummerSlam 2022
The pro wrestling industry has been hit hard by the injury bug over the past few months, and WWE has been no exception. Cody Rhodes, who was being positioned as Monday Night Raw's biggest star in recent months, had to wrestle at Hell in a Cell with a torn pec and is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year. There were also reports that WWE was planning on a Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton main event for SummerSlam at Nashville's Nissan Stadium next month, but news broke on Thursday that "The Viper's" back injury could require surgery and potentially keep him on the shelf until 2023.
With Drew McIntyre slotted as Reigns' opponent for Clash at the Castle, Riddle seemingly going to be out of the world championship picture following this week's SmackDown (he can't challenge Reigns again if he loses their title match) and John Cena preoccupied with Theory, SummerSlam's main event suddenly doesn't seem so certain. Fans took to Twitter on Thursday to pitch some new ideas, which you can see below.
For The Brand
prevnext
Cody and Orton are out and Roman needs an opponent for SummerSlam?
The agenda lives on. pic.twitter.com/PnpnxBZnM3— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 16, 2022
Some Options
prevnext
I actually think WWE have a ton of options for Reigns' opponent for #SummerSlam.
There's:
- Lashley— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) June 16, 2022
- Rollins
- AJ
- Drew
- Multi-man with Lesnar
- Sami
- Pharaoh
Roman vs. Plaintiffs
prevnext
Hear me out: Roman Reigns should defend the title against 20 random dudes in the SummerSlam main event.— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) June 16, 2022
Run It Back
prevnext
Run back the WM 31 ending.
Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar at Summerslam pic.twitter.com/WvkRX1MzXY— Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP (@BackupHangman) June 16, 2022
All Mighty
prevnext
If Randy Orton is out for the rest of the year. Bobby Lashley would be a great SummerSlam opponent for Roman Reigns#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/fPXb5buEjJ— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) June 16, 2022
Sierra...Hotel...India...
prevnext
drop the title to seth at summerslam and then do the champion vs champion match at survivor series for the shield’s 10 year anniversary https://t.co/u4NUwUn7eF— © 💫 (@MindofRollins) June 16, 2022
Big Meaty Men
prev
also in the main event, a 2017 copy of big meaty men just breaking sh*t down would be fire IMO🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/18huyiCK9N— SuperkickStudios (@SuprkickStudios) June 5, 2022