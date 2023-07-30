SummerSlam: WWE Fans Celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of Brock Lensar Lifting the Ring With a Tractor

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022 finally gave a years-old rivalry a match worth celebrating. The bout was capitalized by "The Beast" firing up the tractor he arrived in the stadium with and uprooting the ring by hoisting up one of the corners, causing a helpless Reigns to tumble out of the ring. "The Tribal Chief" would wind up surviving the attack and retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship — preventing Lesnar from ever challenging for it again in the process — but the math is still looked back on incredibly fondly. It officially turned one year old on Sunday and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion. You can see some of the best reactions below.

Reigns will once again be in the main event of this year's SummerSlam, defending his title and his "Tribal Chief" position in a "Tribal Combat" match against Jey Uso. Lesnar will also be on the show, taking on Cody Rhodes.