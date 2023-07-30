SummerSlam: WWE Fans Celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of Brock Lensar Lifting the Ring With a Tractor
It's been one year since Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar tore the very ring apart at SummerSlam.
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022 finally gave a years-old rivalry a match worth celebrating. The bout was capitalized by "The Beast" firing up the tractor he arrived in the stadium with and uprooting the ring by hoisting up one of the corners, causing a helpless Reigns to tumble out of the ring. "The Tribal Chief" would wind up surviving the attack and retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship — preventing Lesnar from ever challenging for it again in the process — but the math is still looked back on incredibly fondly. It officially turned one year old on Sunday and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion. You can see some of the best reactions below.
Reigns will once again be in the main event of this year's SummerSlam, defending his title and his "Tribal Chief" position in a "Tribal Combat" match against Jey Uso. Lesnar will also be on the show, taking on Cody Rhodes.
Happy Anniversary!
Happy 1 year anniversary to one of the craziest spots in @WWE history. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/iaNvXP9xz6— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 30, 2023
Somehow Not a Finisher
TRACTORSLAM!
⏪ #SummerSlam 2022 pic.twitter.com/IjP9CG5J31— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 30, 2023
One of WWE's Craziest Moments in Recent Memory
Tbh this is one of the craziest moments in WWE and wrestling history!!! Brock Lesnar lifting up a ring with a tractor was awesome!! What a fantastic last man standing match! #WWE #SummerSlam https://t.co/4OHVPph50l— John sacco (@John_Sacco94) July 30, 2023
Can They Top It?
Brock Lesnar with his tractor before last year's SummerSlam 💪💪
We need something like this again this year too🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GkNqXUm66z— 🌰 TheBastardNoah🌰 (@TheBastardNoah) July 26, 2023
Would This Do It?
The only thing imo that can top last years #SummerSlam with Brock and the tractor is Solo turning on Roman or on the way to turning on him. Tribal Combat will Def will be a movie 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ON5om61RWZ— SwaydayWrestling (@SwaydayWrestlin) July 22, 2023
How to Panic The Tribal Cheif
The ring if Brock makes his Summerslam entrance in a tractor :#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/KHJRcErUWw— ROMAN REACTION MEMES (@tribalchiefmeme) July 22, 2023
What a Match
Throwback to last year's Summerslam when Brock Lesnar unleashed a tractor on Roman Reigns in a last man standing match.
Great match !!! pic.twitter.com/QgxL01RNb3— Cape Of Infinity (@infinity_c_1) July 19, 2023