WWE SummerSlam: Charlotte Flair Prevails Over Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to the ring on Sunday night at SummerSlam in her hometown of Toronto.

Stratus took on Charlotte Flair in a classic legend vs. star of the future match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early on during the match, Stratus held her own against Flair, much to the surprise of Flair who sold Stratus’ offense well with a look of surprise. The Toronto audience chanted “you still got it” for Stratus.

Eventually, Flair gained an advantage on the outside by tossing Stratus into the ring steps. She continued on by throwing her opponent against the ringside barrier before bringing her back into the ring.

Flair began to toy with Stratus, easily hitting her offense back in the ring and mocking Stratus by throwing up a finger in the air the way Stratus would at the height of her career.

Stratus was able to reverse a suplex into a pinfall attempt, but that only served to rile up Flair who quickly landed a knee drop after pulling down her knee pads. She continued stomping at her opponent, taunting and yelling “this is Trish Stratus!”

Trish fought back with some punches and kicks in the corner. Stratus was on the ring apron outside of the ring when Charlotte came back with a running big boot, sending Trish down to the floor.

Stratus dodged a moonsault off the top from Flair and managed to come back with some offense. The two exchanged shots before Trish mocked Flair with a “woo” and hit a signature chop. She ended up running into a boot from Flair in the corner. Flair climbed to the top turnbuckle and the two became embattled up top. Stratus went for a top rope huricanrana and hit it. She covered for a near fall.

Flair dodged a Chick Kick and hit another big boot for a near fall. Flair hit some strikes to the left leg to start to set-up the Figure Four. When she went for it, Stratus rolled her up for a pin, then followed that up with her own Figure Four seconds later. She bridged to lock in the Figure Eight herself. Flair eventually got to the ropes for a break.

Stratus dodged a Spear and went for the Stratusfaction and hit it but Flair kicked out. The two trash talked and exchanged chops. Stratus hit the Chick Kick for a near fall. She set up a second one as Charlotte struggled to her feet. However, this time Charlotte hit her with a big boot and locked in the Figure Four and turned it into the Figure Eight as Stratus tapped out.

After the match, the fans gave Stratus a standing ovation and a “Thank You Trish” chant as she went to all four corners of the ring acknowledging the fans in her hometown.