WWE Fans Loved Becky Lynch's Return at SummerSlam

WWE fans are loving Becky Lynch's surprise return at WWE SummerSlam! When it was first reported that Becky Lynch seemed to be on the way back as she was getting ready for a major return, fans had started to speculate over when The Man would be returning to television. It turns out that Becky Lynch's big return moment was during the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view as she surprisingly returned to take on Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship as a replacement for the missing Sasha Banks. But it wasn't quite the return fans had expected.

First the WWE had swerved fans when it continued to advertise a match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, but when Belair arrived in the ring it was confirmed that Banks was unable to challenge for the title. It was then announced that Carmella would be the new challenger, much to the chagrin of the WWE Universe. That was until Becky Lynch made her surprise return after a year out of action following her pregnancy and birth of her child.

Then after Belair agreed to take on Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Lynch quickly squashed Belair for the win to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Fans are elated to see her make a return to the WWE, and you can read on below to see what fans are saying about this big return! Let us know your thoughts in the comments!