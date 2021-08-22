WWE Fans Loved Becky Lynch's Return at SummerSlam
WWE fans are loving Becky Lynch's surprise return at WWE SummerSlam! When it was first reported that Becky Lynch seemed to be on the way back as she was getting ready for a major return, fans had started to speculate over when The Man would be returning to television. It turns out that Becky Lynch's big return moment was during the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view as she surprisingly returned to take on Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship as a replacement for the missing Sasha Banks. But it wasn't quite the return fans had expected.
First the WWE had swerved fans when it continued to advertise a match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, but when Belair arrived in the ring it was confirmed that Banks was unable to challenge for the title. It was then announced that Carmella would be the new challenger, much to the chagrin of the WWE Universe. That was until Becky Lynch made her surprise return after a year out of action following her pregnancy and birth of her child.
THE MAN HAS COME AROUND AGAIN.@BeckyLynchWWE IS BACK at #SummerSlam!!! pic.twitter.com/sahXRvPAP9— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WELCOME BACK!— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
Then after Belair agreed to take on Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Lynch quickly squashed Belair for the win to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Fans are elated to see her make a return to the WWE, and you can read on below to see what fans are saying about this big return! Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Break the Internet!
Break the internet! @BeckyLynchWWE #SummerSlam— NuggetsNation (@nuggetsfan4ever) August 22, 2021
She's So Over!
Becky Lynch is over more than anyone in WWE still lol #Summerslam— Brock Bennett (@BBennett1992) August 22, 2021
Becky in Vegas!
BECKY LYNCH IS BACK IN VEGAS BABY!!!!!!!!!!!— Nanaue 🦈 (@PaanZaini) August 22, 2021
Welcome Back!
WELCOME BACK THE MAN!! @BeckyLynchWWE— Eclipsa_Ambrose_666 (@QueenEclipsa666) August 22, 2021
Supremacy!
I BELIEVE IN BECKY LYNCH SUPREMACY— 🖤✨𝕭𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖟✨🖤 (@BigginzYT) August 22, 2021
Biggest Return of the Weekend!
Becky Lynch with the biggest return of the weekend!!! #Summerslam— Lix (@KingFelixG) August 22, 2021
Out of Nowhere
WHOA!!! Becky Lynch shows up out of nowhere! Crazy!!! #SummerSlam— Roger Wilson (@OutsiderX15) August 22, 2021
One Year Later...
1 YEAR LATER BECKY LYNCH IS BACK !!!!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/YjWgCHaHLg— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) August 22, 2021
The Biggest Swerve
WWE SWERVED US BECKY LYNCH IS BACK! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/eOuRnmSqzY— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 22, 2021
MindBlowing
Squash match 😂😂😂😂😂 @BeckyLynchWWE and new Smackdown women’s champion 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/LoXMCIbEjZ— Jason KURSED SOULS Kerr (@KURSED_SOULS) August 22, 2021