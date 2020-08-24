WWE SummerSlam Fans Are Worried About Where Shawn Michaels Is Watching The Event

✖

One of the most anticipated matches of the night was unquestionably WWE Champion Drew McIntyre taking on Randy Orton, but before it kicked off WWE launched a stellar promo package to get fans hyped. During that time they also had Shawn Michaels chime in via a Zoom video about who he was rooting for, though it wasn't what he said that had fans talking. He was very much in McIntyre's corner, but most were talking about his Zoom background, which was incredibly random and had people trying to figure out what they were going for.

The walls of the room behind him were a dark red, and the only pieces of furniture in the room were a slim dresser with drawers, and on top of that piece was an antique cash register and a globe.

If that sounds random, well, it was, especially since nothing else was in the room. Fans starting giving their best guesses about the items and some of their reactions were priceless, and we've included some of our favorites below.

Shawn Michaels, trapped in an escape room, cuts a promo on Randy Orton. https://t.co/lbKoutQl1a — Mike Engel (@michaelengel) August 24, 2020

Shawn Michaels reporting live from the 18th century @deadlockpw pic.twitter.com/erseFIjeQq — MackeyMac (@MackeyMacMkay) August 24, 2020

HBK just chilling in Abraham Lincoln's study from 1857 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/vvzZtiwffu — Matt Young (@TheMattYoung) August 24, 2020

HBK just broadcasted from a room in the mansion from Resident Evil — shit my pants at Thunderdome (@DoxxxyStocksy) August 24, 2020

Is HBK in his childhood room? #SummerSlam — THE PALDOME (@Hamanicart617) August 24, 2020

Here's what's on deck for SummerSlam:

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs Asuka

Braun Strowman vs The Fiend

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

The Street Profits vs Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega

Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Asuka

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

