WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Pleads No Content to Felony DUI Charges

Tammy Lynn Sytch, formerly known as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, pled No Contest to a felony charge of DUI causing death this week according to TMZ Sports. Sytch was involved in a fatal crash in Volusia County, Florida back on March 25, 2022, that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man. She was arrested on DUI and manslaughter charges two months later after a toxicology report confirmed her blood alcohol level was nearly 3.5 times the legal limit. She was initially released on bond, but was placed back in jail six days later after a judge determined she was a danger to the public.

The report states she initially pleaded Not Guilty to all charges but changed her pleas on Wednesday. The trial was originally set to begin days later. The 2022 arrest was the latest in a long line of legal troubles for the former WWE star, many of which have been alcohol-related.

This story is developing...