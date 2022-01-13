Tammy Sytch, better known to wrestling fans as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, has found herself in legal trouble once again. TMZ broke the news that Sytch was arrested in Keansburg, New Jersey on Thursday morning for two charges of alleged unlawful possession of a weapon and one charge of making terroristic threats. The nature of the threat is still unknown, though the report speculated that she was not carrying a firearm.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available. Sytch, who worked for the WWF, ECW and WCW from 1995-2000, has been arrested numerous times in the past decade, starting in 2012 when she was arrested five times in four weeks. Her most-recent incident came in July 2020 for allegedly eluding a police officer, violation of a domestic violence restraining order and operating a motor vehicle under a license suspension. She was released from jail in June 2021.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, though in 2016 there were rumors that she was attempting to sell her Hall of Fame ring. She denied that rumor during an interview around the same time.

“Everything in this business and revolving around this business is a work,” Sytch said. “The whole ring thing, it was a publicity stunt thought of by me and Steven Hirsch from Vivid [Entertainment Group] just to get publicity for selling the movie. That was it. That was all it was. It was a publicity stunt we got TMZ to do because that’s the best way get anything out there to the media and that’s all it was. My ring is locked up in a safe in the next room right now. I don’t need to sell my ring to pay anything. That’s not how it works.”

This story is developing…