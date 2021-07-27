Lucha Libre Legend Super Porky Dead at 58

✖

Mexican wrestling legend Super Porky, real name Jose Luis Alvarado Nieves, also known as Brazo de Plata, passed away this week at the age of 58. Mas Lucha confirmed his passing during their latest show, prompting Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) to release a tribute to his memory. The post wrote (in Spanish), "CMLL joins in the mourning that is encountered by the Wrestling family for the unfortunate passing of Jose Luis Alvarado Nieves, also known as Super Porky (Brazo del Plata), a gladiator that marked an era in Mexican Lucha Libre."

The Mexico City native first debuted under a mask in January 1977, though he lost his mask just a few years into his career. He had a 30-year run in CMLL in 1985-2005, followed by a brief stint in the WWE from 2005-06 before spending three years in AAA. He'd continue to wrestle on the independent scene in Mexico up until his last match in 2016. Plata is a member of the famous Alvarado wrestling family, which includes more than three generations of luchadores. One of its most famous members is current AAA star Psycho Clown.

😢 ¡HASTA SIEMPRE, SÚPER PORKY!

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento de José Luis Alvarado Nieves, mejor conocido como "Súper Porky (Brazo de Plata)" gladiador que marcara época en la Lucha Libre Mexicana. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/20ssp4RjFQ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 27, 2021

✝️ La familia #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide se une en oración por el eterno descanso de José Luis Alvarado Nieves “Brazo de Plata” “Súper Porky”. Leyenda de la Lucha Libre Mexicana 🙏🏻 Nuestros corazones están con @Psychooriginal pic.twitter.com/a8HFwYRO5t — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 27, 2021

Plata's time in the WWE started in 2005 when the SmackDown brand attempted to launch a Junior's division. However, his role was mostly kept to backstage segments.