First Look at WWE’s Super Show-Down Stage Revealed

WWE will hold its first Australian pay-per-view in company history on Saturday as the Super Show-Down event takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

With a stadium capacity of 100,024, the show could prove to bring in one of the biggest crowds WWE has seen in quite some time. The company’s production team has been hard at work setting up the ring and staging area over the past few days, and Twitter users began posting the production’s progress on Monday.

Based on numerous shots, the ring will be positioned directly in the middle of the arena.

Here’s an exclusive look at the stage being set up. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/uSgrZs9EAq — KingSchmidt (@realschmidtking) October 3, 2018

Multiple shots have shown a roofed structure above the ring, as has been the case with many of WWE’s recent stadium events.

Here’s an update on the #WWESSD stage and arena set-up! The hype is real! pic.twitter.com/Bi34zkVdmB — The Corre Horsemen 🤤🤘🏼 (@NathMarlow) October 3, 2018

The show, which begins at 7 p.m. local time (5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time), is headlined by Triple H taking on The Undertaker in a match being billed as the “Last Time Ever.” Shawn Michaels and Kane will be in their respective corners.

Four championships matches have been booked for the card — WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Bar.

Reports began spreading earlier in the week that no title changes are expected to occur. But of the four matches, Murphy as the best shot at becoming a new champion given Australia is his native country.

One match that is guaranteed to have consequences is a rematch between Daniel Bryan and The Miz, as the winner becomes No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. Miz won their first encounter back at SummerSlam in August, then was victorious again at Hell in a Cell in a mexed-tag match that involved Brie Bella and Maryse.

Other matches on the card include The Shield taking on Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens, Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad and The IIconics (both Australian natves) vs. Asuka and Naomi.