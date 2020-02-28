Wrestlemania: Macaulay Culkin Cancelling Tickets Following Goldberg WWE Super Showdown Win

A number of WWE fans simply aren’t happy with the result of the Goldberg match against the Fiend for the Universal Championship, with the most famous among them planning to cancel their tickets to Wrestlemania in the form of Macaulay Culkin. The star of the popular family films of Home Alone 1 and 2, as well as a frequent guest on the Youtube sensation that is Red Letter Media, made his plans known that he would cancel his tickets to the upcoming WWE event, unsatisfied with the result of Goldberg becoming Champion once again.

Numerous fans have expressed their outrage of the end of Bray Wyatt’s winning streak as The Fiend, with the mask wearing, spooky wrestler has been tearing up the ring as well as merchandise sales since his new turn of face in the WWE beginning last year. Fans were up in the air when it came to just who would become the Universal Champion following the Super Showdown grudge match, and while many had predicted that Goldberg would come out victorious, others simply couldn’t come to grips with what they consider to be a terrible outcome.

Macaulay Culkin shared his plans to cancel his current tickets to Wrestlemania, expressing his disdain at the fact that Goldberg came away as the Universal Champion once again, setting up a serious road block in the career of Bray Wyatt’s mask wearing, terrifying persona:

Super Showdown was all about building new stars like Brock Lesnar, @Goldberg & The Undertaker #WWESSD — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) February 27, 2020

I’ve just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

Macaulay Culkin is a passionate fan of the WWE, and wrestling in general, letting his thoughts known about prior matches across the world. While we don’t foresee him entering the ring himself, it’s clear that he is one of the most famours fans of the sporting event around!

Goldberg’s match against The Fiend was only one part of several matches that populated WWE’s Super Showdown, with others including Roman Reigns defeating Baron Corbin in a steel cage match, Brock Lesnar taking apart Ricochet, and Bayley defeating Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship!

